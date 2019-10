In two weeks, voters can head to the polls. Tonight, you can meet some of the candidates, however, the event will feature only the women running.

Until 7 p.m. this evening, some of the Democratic women running for various positions in Erie County will be at Calamari’s for a meet and greet.

The party representative explained that it is important to have an event like this.

Action News asked if the party plans on having a men only meet and greet, and they said it is not in the plans.