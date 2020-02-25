Mercyhurst poll reveals Bloomberg favored over Trump by 10 points

The Mercyhurst Center for Applied Politics has released their Spring 2020 poll.

The poll—taken by 454 registered voters in Erie County—shows a majority of local voters would choose Michael Bloomberg if the election was held today.

According to the poll, Bloomberg has a 10 point advantage over President Trump, the largest advantage enjoyed by any Democratic candidate.

The poll also shows that Bernie Sanders has a six point lead over President Trump and that Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are all tied with President Trump.

However, the poll also shows that Biden’s 14 point lead over Trump in September 2019 had all but evaporated by February 2020. Warren’s seven point lead among voters had also dissipated by February 2020. This decline in support for Biden and Warren mirrors national trends.

Whether Biden and Warren can regain their status as Democratic frontrunners will likely be determined on March 3, when Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries.

Only 1% to 6 % of voters in the poll say they are undecided.

You can download the full poll results below: