Mercyhurst poll shows President Trump’s popularity in Erie County may be waning

New poll results from Mercyhurst University show President Donald Trump’s popularity in Erie County may be waning compared to his 2016 numbers.

That’s despite evidence that most people believe the economy is still going strong.

New released poll numbers from Mercyhurst University show that President Trump may have some catching up to do to feel the warm feelings he felt from Erie County in 2016 when he became the first Republican since Reagan to win here.

Then again, it may all depend on who leads the Democratic ticket.

As late as September, Joe Biden held a 14 point lead over the president in Erie County. Not anymore. In fact, the data now shows Biden has only a four point lead. Given the margin of error, that’s a tie.

“Today, that lead over Donald Trump has all but diminished. It’s all but vanished. He’s statistically speaking in a dead heat with Donald Trump,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst, Mercyhurst University.

The Democrats do a little better in Erie County with their front runner, Senator Bernie Sanders, with a six point lead in the poll right now. 50% for Sanders to 44% for the president.

The biggest edge in head to head match-ups goes to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the only candidate to run a sizable ad campaign so far in Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg has opened a full 10 point lead over President Trump among the poll’s 454 voters. Bloomberg is snagging 51% to the president’s 41%.

Political observers think that credit may be due to the timing.

“I think Bloomberg might be in a really good position going into Super Tuesday. He seems to be at a high point of his campaign and voters are expressing extreme interest in him,” said Dr. Morris.