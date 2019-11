Five candidates ran for the Erie City Council race Tuesday.

Newcomer Democrat Michael Keys came in at 26 percent with 9,270 votes.

Democrat Melvin Witherspoon came in with 26 percent at 9,165 votes.

Ed Brzezinski tied for the final seat with 9,145 votes and 26 percent as well. Republican Shawn Lyons fell short with 14 percent.

Independent Lewis Prest fell to last place with just 9 percent of the votes.