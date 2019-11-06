Millcreek Township Supervisor candidates react to election results

An incumbent Supervisor loses his seat to a political newcomer in the race for Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Last night, political newcomer Dan Ouellet defeated John Groh in the race for Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Ouellet saying the emotions of last night’s win were starting to settle in and become a reality.

Republican Dan Ouellet won Tuesday’s election by more than 1,600 votes, making him the next Supervisor for Millcreek Township.

Ouellet believes his campaign focusing on fixing storm sewer systems and roads was an issue that many voters agreed with.

“You can’t travel very many places in Millcreek without coming across a bad road. That is probably what struck a cord with most people,” said Daniel Ouellet, (R), winner, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Incumbent John Groh saying the loss was disappointing.

“It is another day here and will continue to be that way. That is what I was elected to do, was be a Supervisor until my time is up, which is at the end of the year,” said John Groh, (D), Millcreek Township Supervisor.

When speaking to Groh about what his favorite accomplishment over the last six years has been, he was quick to say the contracting of asphalt paving. This allowed township employees to work on other projects.

As for what’s next for Groh, he says this is simply the start of a new chapter.

“As you get older, you’ll see that all those things you thought were tragedies actually turn out to be opportunities for other things,” said Groh.

Ouellet says he has already talked with Groh, both men shaking hands with Ouellet calling it a good parting.

“I’m hoping to be included in some of the budgeting processes coming up with the Supervisors for the 2020 budget and to get up to speed with where they’re at and where they’re going,” said Daniel Ouellet, (R), winner, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Groh says until his run as Supervisor ends in January, it will be business as usual. Ouellet says until then, he will be attending a training for new Supervisors and looks forward to taking office.