National group announces plans to target state Senator Dan Laughlin

Protesters are targeting state Senator Dan Laughlin and are gathering outside his Erie office.

A national group is turning their attention locally to Senator Dan Laughlin.

According to Laughlin’s office, American Bridge, which is a national liberal attack organization, announced plans to target the current Senator by following him with video cameras, spreading smears, and provoking confrontations.

The reasoning for the attacks is due to the group efforts to have Democrats control the Pennsylvania state Senate.

The group is also the organization that released an anti-Trump campaign ad featuring a Fairview man who claimed he voted for the President in the last election, but then the news media revealed that man never voted at all.