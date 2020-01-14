National political group targeting state Senator Dan Laughlin

Republican state Senator Dan Laughlin is getting attention from a national political group that has already made an impression in the region with their efforts.

Senator Dan Laughlin’s campaign is claiming that American Bridge, described by some as a national liberal attack organization, is announcing plans to target the current Senator.

“It’s an intrusion of privacy, you know,” said Melanie Brewer, spokesperson, Laughlin for Senate campaign.

They claim that “trackers” are expected to follow Laughlin with cell phones or video cameras in efforts to catch anything that he says.

But whether the local Democratic party has anything to do with the organization…”There’s no affiliation between the Democratic party, at any level, and American Bridge. The use of trackers is common place in political campaigning,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

American Bridge is a group that has targeted the area before. In fact, it is the organization that released an anti-Trump campaign ad featuring a Fairview man who claimed he voted for the President in the last election, before it was revealed he never voted in the 2016 Presidential election.

“When they hear different stories and see different ads from this group, just know that they do it without any truth base. They don’t dig for facts. They just go on the wow factor of we are just going to throw this out there and sway the public opinion,” said Brewer.

As for who will battle for this position come election time, Andre Horton will be running as a Democrat against Laughlin and another Democrat is expected to enter the race as well.

Horton’s campaign team made a statement regarding the situation, saying in part, “Andre has personally wished his friend Dan Laughlin well and wants to reaffirm that this race will be civil; Mr. Horton’s campaign will reach out to all voters in the Primary to earn their votes in order to challenge Laughlin in the General Election.”