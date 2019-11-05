New voting machines to be implemented following today’s election

While you are out voting today, make sure to say goodbye to your voting machine.

This is the last election using the current touch screen machines.

The state required counties to change machines after it was determined that hackers had targeted Pennsylvania during the 2016 election.

The new machines will have a dual system that will either print a copy of what was decided by touch screen or give the option to do the entire ballot directly on paper.

It is part of a 90 million dollar state plan to make Pennsylvania’s voting process more secure.