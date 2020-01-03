Newly elected Erie County Officials taking oath of office

We will be seeing new faces on the Erie County Council as new members are taking the oath of office this morning.

There will be two new judges presiding over cases at the Erie County Courthouse. Judge elects Erie Connelly and Dave Ridge were officially sworn in to the Erie County Court of Common Pleas today.

Ridge and Connelly were both elected back in November. Both of them have practiced law in Erie County for years.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge and Senior Judge Shad Connelly both gave remarks on behalf of the new judges.

Other newly elected county officials were also sworn in today.

We will have more on the swearing in on JET 24 Action New at 5 p.m.