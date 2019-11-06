1  of  3
Breaking News
Former Erie Police Officer arrested in Florida for attempting to lure 14-year-old for sex Jury finds James Gilbert guilty of murder in first degree BREAKING NEWS: Second arrest made in social media threat case

Official count to be done Friday to determine next Erie County Controller after race comes down to tie

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie County Controller’s race came down to just a few votes last night, creating a statistical tie between the two candidates.

Erie County Councilman Kyle Foust and incumbent County Controller Mary Schaff were head to head in unofficial votes last night, therefore, there was no official winner.

Election Clerk Doug Smith says an official count will be done on Friday and that will determine who will be the next county controller.

Meanwhile Foust lost his seat for Erie County Council to Brian Shank.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar