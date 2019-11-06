Official count to be done Friday to determine next Erie County Controller after race comes down to tie

The Erie County Controller’s race came down to just a few votes last night, creating a statistical tie between the two candidates.

Erie County Councilman Kyle Foust and incumbent County Controller Mary Schaff were head to head in unofficial votes last night, therefore, there was no official winner.

Election Clerk Doug Smith says an official count will be done on Friday and that will determine who will be the next county controller.

Meanwhile Foust lost his seat for Erie County Council to Brian Shank.