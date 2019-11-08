Official vote count, double checking election results for Erie County, now underway

The official vote count for Erie County is underway today, which will double check all of the election results you have already heard about.

That process began this morning. Election workers are re-reading all of the computer memory cards from voting machines, then comparing those results with what was released Tuesday night.

Two races are considered a statistical tie, the race for County Controller and the race for Supervisor in Summit Township.

“This is going to take most of the day. We’ll also be re-scanning all of our absentee ballots from Election night. That in itself is a multi-hour process,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

A campaign can ask for a recount even after these results are released, but may have to pay for it.