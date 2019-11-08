Official vote count released for Wattsburg School Board; two write-ins elected to board

Two write-in candidates are officially voted into the Wattsburg Area School District.

The officials numbers were released today after a final re-count.

The write-in candidates for Wattsburg School District comes on the heels of the school boards decision to approve a $3 million sports complex renovation.

While Wattsburg’s official numbers are in, others are taking longer to count.

“This is going to take most of the day. We’ll also be re-scanning all of the absentee ballots from Election night, so that in itself is a multi-hour process,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

Here are the final numbers from the Wattsburg School Board race:

Amanda Farrell tops the ballot with 2,548 votes, Shawn Matson is second with 2,504. Third place goes to Jeremy Bloeser with 2,477 votes.

The final two candidates elected to the board were write-ins with Tara Pound receiving 1,971 votes and Steve O’Donnell coming in fifth with 1,933 votes.