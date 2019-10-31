Pennsylvanians will have more options when it comes to voting by mail thanks to new Bill singed by Governor

Pennsylvanians will have more options when it comes to voting by mail.

“Every single Pennsylvanian who can vote is going to have access to our polls,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf signed SB-412, a Bill that is designed to make voting easier in the Commonwealth.

The new Bill introduces a vote-by-mail option, an extended 50 day mail-in voting period, a permanent mail-in voter list, more time to register to vote, and the ability to submit ballots by mail.

The Governor calling the legislation the most significant changes to the election code since it was written 80 years ago.

The Bill was passed by the General Assembly on Tuesday.