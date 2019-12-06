Political Strategist comments on President Trump’s campaign on ‘This Week in Pennsylvania’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both be in Pennsylvania for a rally this week.

Political Strategist Jeffery Lord says that’s by plan.

On Sunday morning’s “This Week in Pennsylvania,” Lord said these rallies help the Trump campaign in two ways.

“County after county after county, he did better than both McCain and Romney. There was what I call the enthusiasm factor involved. That’s why these rallies are significant, they get all the data, registered voters, all that kind of thing,” said Jeffery Lord, Political Strategist.

