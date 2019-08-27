Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at National Union Convention in Pittsburgh

A Presidential candidate made a stop in Pittsburgh Monday.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont spoke at a National Union Convention in the city of bridges.

In front of a large crowd, Sanders spoke about helping the middle class as the wealth gap continues to widen across the country.

The membership of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers, also known as the UE, has endorsed Sanders’ candidacy.

Senator Sanders drove the point home during his speech. The UE is the union that represents many of the workers at the Wabtec plant in Erie.

A new poll from Monmouth University shows a virtual three way tie in the Democratic nomination race.

In the recent poll, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both showing 20% support from likely democratic and left leaning independent voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden is falling back to the pack with 19%.

The poll is one of the official counts used to decide who makes the next debate stage.