Recent poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic Presidential nomination

A new poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders is in the lead for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The national poll shows Sanders has 28% of the support among likely primary voters.

Fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren follows at 19%, while former Vice President Joe Biden is right behind at 17%.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg trails behind at 13% while Mayor Pete Buttgieg also trails behind at 10%.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is in the single digits polling at 5%. The poll is from CBS News and YouGov. which was conducted between February 20th and 22nd.