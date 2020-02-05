Residents react to Erie City Council filling vacant seat with familiar face

Tomorrow will be the first meeting for a newly appointed Erie City Council Member, except this will not be the first time Dave Brennan will sit on council.

David Brennan served on Erie City Council from 2011 to 2017. After taking a hiatus, he will now return.

Erie City Council has filled a newly vacant seat with a familiar face.

“I’m disappointed that this is the second time in a row that council filled the vacant seat with a former council person,” said Freda Tepfer, Erie resident.

“It’s bringing someone that has a good history and track record in Erie and business, has experience on council, has always shown from the outside and the inside out that the city’s best interests are at heart for him,” said Beth Zimmer, Erie resident.

David Brennan was voted onto council in the fourth round of voting on a four to two vote. Some say they support the choice, but it’s time for something new.

“I think Dave Brennan is a smart guy, he’s been involved in the community. He is, however, connected with a lot of development. I just think it’s time to put someone new on the council and have some new energy,” said Tepfer.

The decision to put Brennan on the seven seat council is one not everyone saw coming.

“I honestly thought there was going to be a brand new face on council. Nothing against Mr. Brennan, he does have the experience, he has served before. He would be the guy to step right in and do the job,” said Jim Winarski, President, Erie City Council.

As Brennan prepares for his first meeting on Wednesday, he says he can use his past experience in order to help with his new ideas.

“If we are all fighting against each other we can’t get anything done. We have to work together. We have to work together with the Mayor to make the best decisions. If we are not working together, if we are fighting each other, it’s not going to help. I think I will help unite council,” said David Brennan, Erie City Council Member.

Brennan will serve on council through 2021.

Winarski explained that those looking to become a new face on council should get involved in the community, because come 2021 there will be four seats up for grabs.