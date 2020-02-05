Results released for Iowa Caucuses

Here are the up to date results for last night’s Iowa Caucuses.

According to ABC, with 62% of precinct’s reporting the delegate race shows Pete Buttigieg with a tight lead at 27%. Senator Bernie Sanders is second with 25%. Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third with 18% and Joe Biden is taking fourth with 16%.

Rounding out the bottom are Senator Amy Klobuchar at 13% and Andrew Yang with just over 1%.

With the numbers being released so late, many are left wondering what’s next.

We spoke with political expert Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University about the impact this could have on the election process.

“For decades we’ve been talking about perhaps reforming the nomination process and there’s all sorts of plans out there. I think that in the coming months we are going to have a national conversation about whether or not Iowa should be first in the nation,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chairman of Political Science Department, Mercyhurst University.

The campaigns now move to New Hampshire with that state holding its primary on February 11th.