Senator Cory Booker drops out of Presidential race

There is one less Democratic candidate running for the White House today.

Senator Cory Booker announced he is dropping out of the Presidential race.

Booker—who recently announced he surpassed his fourth quarter fundraising goal—said his operation would not have the money “to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win,” particularly with a Senate impeachment trial looming and because he would be absent from Tuesday’s debate.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12 candidate Democratic primary.