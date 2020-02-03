1  of  2
Senator Laughlin announces bid for re-election

Pennsylvania State Senator Dan Laughlin recently announced over the weekend he will be running for a second term.

The announcement was held Saturday at The Brewerie with a large turnout.

Laughlin says he is excited for possible re-election and being in the race for a second time.

“I’m very excited to be campaigning again. I enjoyed it back in 2016 and like I said it’s a lot, but I really like campaigning. I’m looking forward to it,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R-PA) 49th District.

Even though progress has been made already, Laughlin states there is more he wishes to do in both the region and in the state.

