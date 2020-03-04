State Rep. Merski to hold second event to explain voting law changes in Pennsylvania

State Representative Bob Merski, D-Erie, will be hold a second event highlighting voting law changes in Pennsylvania.

Modernizing the Vote will be held Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Summit Township Municipal Building, 1230 Townhall Road West, 16509.

During the event, Rep. Merski will go over voting law changes in Pennsylvania and show residents Pennsylvania’s new voting machines.

“It was encouraging to see a strong turnout at our previous Modernizing the Vote event in February because it shows that residents care about staying informed and keeping abreast of the changes to our voting laws,” Merski said.

“We’re hosting a second event for people who were unable to make it in February. Like our prior event, the one Thursday will inform voters about exciting changes, such as no-excuse, mail-in voting, an extended voting period and extended deadlines. It will also feature interactive, hands-on demonstrations of the new voting machines. I’m encouraging everyone to come by and get caught up on the latest changes coming to the Pennsylvania ballot,” Merski continued.

Residents wishing to learn more about the Modernizing the Vote event can call Rep. Merski’s office at 814-455-6319.