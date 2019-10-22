Staying informed as local elections taking place soon

Elections are right around the corner, so it’s not only important to educate yourself on what you’re voting for, but your rights as well.

Chelsey Withers reports with a look at what some of those are and why some say it’s important to head out to vote in two weeks.

For voters looking to cast their ballots on November 5th, there are a number of rights to be aware of.

If you’re a first time voter or voting in a new precinct, you will need to show ID. If you moved within the Commonwealth and didn’t switch your address in time, you have the right to vote one more time at your previous precinct.

The Erie County Clerk stated that they have tested the voting machines and they are good to go, however, if over 50 percent of the machines are not working, you can ask for an emergency ballot.

Another thing to be sure of is if your name is not showing up in the pool book, don’t fear, there still could be a way to get your vote in.

Poll workers will call the county courthouse to confirm that you are registered. In the meantime, you can request a provisional ballot.

Even thought this is not a Presidential election year, county leaders say this election is just as important.

“We always encourage people to consider these local races, these local election years. These are the ones that make the most difference in your everyday life, if more so than the President when it comes right down to it,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

For those voting by an absentee ballot, you have one more week to turn it in. Applications for the November 5th election must be received by your County Election Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29.