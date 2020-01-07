Three council members sworn-in to Erie City Council; City of Erie accepting applications for city council

Two new faces and one familiar one fill three seats on Erie City Council.

Ed Brzezinski, Michael Keys, and Mel Witherspoon each took an oath of office for Erie City Council.

One of the tasks council is expected to take on early this year is re-evaluating a deal between the city and Erie Water Works.

Last month, city council decided to raise property taxes, sewer, and garbage fees instead of taking the deal.

“Looking at all the situations, making the best decisions, researching it, but I don’t have any one particular thing. The city has a multitude of issues, so whatever issues come up, I will jump on it,” said Mel Witherspoon, Erie City Council Member.

With new members joining council, the President seat will remain the same. Jim Winarski will remain President in 2020.

Winarski explained that he appreciates the confidence and trust the other members have in him, but his vote as a President is just one out of the seven.

One of the things he believes council will need to look into quickly is the Erie Water Works deal, along with seeing what other ways revenue can be generated.

One seat on city council is open after Cas Kwitowski officially resigned, taking the oath as city treasurer.

Casimir Kwitowski was sworn in as city treasurer, meaning his former position on council will be open.

You can visit the City of Erie’s Government Facebook page for more information how to apply for city council. You must bring applications directly to City Hall.