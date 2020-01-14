Tonight’s Democratic debate gives candidates a last chance to shine

Tonight’s debate in Iowa gives Democratic candidates one last chance to shine before primary voting begins.

Six Democratic candidates of the remaining twelve met the standards to be included on the stage.

This comes after New Jersey Senator Cory Booker ended his campaign. Booker says he ended his campaign after being out shined by other candidates.

Political analyst Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University says the new lack of diversity will not significantly impact voters decisions.

“The Democratic candidates are not as diverse as they once were. The fact is, voters had a chance to look at these candidates and they had a choice that people in the front are the best ones to go with right now,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Science Chair, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Joe Morris added that tonight’s debate may spark attention after Bernie Sanders feuded with Elizabeth Warren.