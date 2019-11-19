Vote counting error tightens race for Erie County Controller

The margin between Democratic challenger and incumbent Republican in the Erie County Controller race is now just 33 votes.

Foust maintains his narrow lead that was 51 votes on election night grew to 53 after a second unofficial count.

According to Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith, the change in vote totals happened after the County discovered the votes from three machines in Millcreek Township’s 4th district had not been counted.

The inclusion of those machines added 389 votes to the total.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Smith says “The error discovered this morning falls right in the lap of the Elections Department.”

As of 5 p.m., absentee ballots are still being re-scanned.