Voters encouraged to attend event to learn more about new voting machines and changing voting laws

As the Pennsylvania primary draws closer, the Erie County Board of Elections and state Representative Bob Merski are working to keep area voters informed.

If you have questions about any of the changes in the state’s voting laws or would like to see how the new voting machines work, you’re asked to attend one of two sessions Tuesday, February 18th at the Blasco Library.

The first session will begin at 10 a.m. and go until noon. The second session will begin at 4 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.

Both sessions will be held in the Hirt Auditorium.

