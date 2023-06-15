It’s a story of hope and inspiration.

A student who was once incarcerated turned his life around while getting an education at the Erie County Community College.

After years of hard work and dedication, one graduate said taking classes at EC3 was a turning point in his life.

“Your mistakes don’t tell the whole story,” said Tommy Clanton, a business management graduate of Erie County Community College. “I didn’t see myself. I knew I was always better than that, you know, even at the time. When the opportunity presented itself, this was my chance to take the initiative.”

Tommy Clanton, a business management graduate of the Erie County Community College, was born and raised in Erie.

Clanton grew up in a single-parent household within an inner-city neighborhood.

“I played sports, graduated from central high school, attended Edinboro University. I have my degree in culinary arts from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute,” Clanton said.

Currently, he is the owner and operator of One of One Services which is a landscape and plowing company.

“Kind of made some mistakes in the past but opportunities in the college have helped me advance and move past that part of my life,” Clanton said.

Clanton was incarcerated at a point in his life and says this was a pivotal moment for him.

“He knows that life circumstances didn’t land him in the spot he wanted to be and what can I do to turn that around and that’s the American dream for all of us,” said Chris Gray, president of Erie County Community College.

Clanton plans on using his degree from EC3 to further expand his business.

“I plan on using what I learned to advance that also and probably mainly secure funding to maybe build a location for my business,” Clanton went on to say.

“We are the community’s college; this is who our community is. Its people from all walks of life just trying to make it better,” Gray explained.

“It’s been difficult trying to balance everything, it has. But it has been worth it which is even more important than how difficult it’s been. And it’s still worth it,” Clanton stated.

Clanton looks at himself as trailblazer and said his biggest motivator is his family.