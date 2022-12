New Year’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s when we claim the changes we are going to make for the new year.

Whether it’s losing some weight or finding ways to keep more money in your pocket, the new year brings with it the chance to do things a little differently.

Frugal Fashionista Valerie Weaver talked to JET 24 Action News to discuss ways to save money and keep those resolutions in the new year.