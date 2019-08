It’s lights, camera, action for a youth theater program’s latest production.

The 45th Annual Footlights Summer Theatre Program presenting Disney’s “Newsies” for a packed house Wednesday night at Strong Vincent Middle School. The show featuring more than 100 students from Erie County who rehearsed for 8 weeks. Organizers say this program teaches kids how to work together.

The show continues Thursday and Friday at 7pm. Admission is free.