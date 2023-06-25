(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Have you ever wanted to own your own castle? Well for $1.5 million you can.

Zillow Gone Wild, a social media site that showcases wild listings, is featuring an actual castle in Buffalo, New York.

The Castle at Mayfair Lane in Buffalo features “a two-story Great Room w/ stone fireplace, intricate paneling, a musicians loft, a built in koi pond, and carved Gothic ceiling brackets from a 17th century abbey,” just to name a few features.

Built in 1880, it is listed on Zillow for $1.5 million, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This fairytale-esque listing even comes with cannons and a newly installed salt water pool.

Listing via Michael J Hartke Jr / Howard Hanna New York: Zillow Gone Wild features Buffalo castle

View the full listing here.