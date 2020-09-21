Arkansas mom says daughter saved family from fire when smoke alarms stayed silent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A mother in central Arkansas says her 9-year-old daughter saved their entire family while a fire ripped through their home.

The Little Rock Fire Department says it happened around 2 A.M. Sunday on Twin Lakes Drive.

We talked to Temetra Smith, who says her family was sleeping when the fire broke out, but her daughter smelled the smoke and woke everyone up.

“It’s nothing that you can imagine,” said Smith. “We could have all been gone.”

Smith says she thinks of her daughter as a hero after the smoke alarms did not go off.

“I feel like I’m the one who needs to say make sure your smoke alarms work- make sure you don’t have this tragedy like we did, because ours didn’t go off,” said Smith.

Smith says the family is working to salvage what is left, but is focused on the fact that everyone made it out safely.

“As long as we’re all here and my kids, that’s the most important part– I don’t give a darn about the house,” Smith said.

The Little Rock Fire Department says they are working to figure out what caused the fire.

Smith says the Red Cross is helping her family.