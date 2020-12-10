Newsfeed Now: FDA panel looking at emergency authorization of vaccine, going inside a COVID-19 floor

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – An advisory panel is deciding if the FDA should give Pfizer emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

If the panel votes to do so, the decision then goes to the FDA itself. If the FDA approves it, the first group of Americans could be vaccinated in a matter of days.

This comes after the U.S. set a single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, with more than 3,00 were reported across the country. More than 290,000 Americans have died since the beginning of the pandemic this spring.

In the past week, the US has averaged more than 2,200 deaths per day. That’s nearly double the average from a month ago.

For more information, check out the full story from News Nation.

(KARK) – Hospitals across the Natural State and the rest of the country are fighting to contain the coronavirus and save lives, a task becoming increasingly difficult as cases continue to surge. One hospital in Arkansas let a crew from KARK 4 News inside to see the challenge facing medical teams. See the full story at KARK.com.

(NEXSTAR DC) – A new deal is on the table for Americans that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and this deal could include direct payments to people. Some lawmakers feel this last-minute effort by the White House could hurt ongoing relief negotiations, though. See the full story at FOX46.com.

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. See the full story at NewsNationNow.com.

(WTAJ) — After a long and difficult night in the hospital with her son, a Pennsylvania woman came up with an idea. The Brave Beanie Project has helped several kids across the state overcome their fears. See the full story at WeAreCentralPA.com.