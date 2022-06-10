Help feed hungry children this summer; donate and make a difference

This summer, many kids in Erie County will struggle with food insecurity. They may not have access to meals and snacks while out of school.

But, you can help.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank. We will be taking your food donations June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Wegmans on Peach Street.

Items needed most include:

(sugar-free and low sodium, please)

Applesauce

Cereal

Cookies

Crackers

Fruit cups

Goldfish

Granola bars

Individual pasta dinners

Individual soups

Mac & cheese

Oatmeal

Packaged nuts

Pretzels

Help support the cause by using the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media.

Our parent company, Nexstar, was founded 26 years ago, and every year they take time to help and volunteer. This year, our staff will be at the Second Harvest Food Bank. All of Nexstar Media Group’s 116 television stations across the country are taking part in the day.