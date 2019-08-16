FOX NFL Schedule for the 2019 season.
|WEEK
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|MATCH UP
|WEEK 1
|Sunday
|09/08/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:45 p.m.
|Washington @ Philadelphia
NY Giants @ Dallas
|WEEK 2
|Sunday
|09/15/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|Seattle @ Pittsburgh
New Orleans @ LA Rams
|WEEK 3
|Sunday
|9/22/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Denver @ Green Bay
|WEEK 4
|Sunday
|9/29/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Kansas City @ Detroit
|WEEK 5
|Sunday
|10/06/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|Arizona @ Cincinnati
Green Bay @ Dallas
|WEEK 6
|Sunday
|10/13/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Seattle @ Cleveland
|WEEK 7
|Sunday
|10/20/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|LA Rams @ Atlanta
Baltimore @ Seattle
|WEEK 8
|Sunday
|10/27/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia @ Buffalo
|WEEK 9
|Sunday
|11/03/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Washington @ Buffalo
|WEEK 10
|Sunday
|11/10/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|Carolina @ Green Bay
LA Rams @ Pittsburgh
|WEEK 11
|Sunday
|11/17/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Dallas @ Detroit
|WEEK 12
|Sunday
|11/24/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|NY Giants @ Chicago
Dallas @ New England
|WEEK 13
|Thurs.
|11/28/19
|12:30 p.m.
|Chicago @ Detroit
|WEEK 13
|Sunday
|12/01/19
|1:00 p.m.
|San Francisco @ Baltimore
|WEEK 14
|Sunday
|12/08/19
|1:00 p.m.
|Washington @ Green Bay
|WEEK 15
|Sunday
|12/15/19
|1:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.
|Philadelphia @ Washington
LA Rams @ Dallas