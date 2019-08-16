Fox NFL Schedule

FOX NFL Schedule for the 2019 season.

WEEKDAYDATETIMEMATCH UP
WEEK 1Sunday09/08/19 1:00 p.m.
4:45 p.m. 		Washington @ Philadelphia
NY Giants @ Dallas
WEEK 2Sunday09/15/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		Seattle @ Pittsburgh
New Orleans @ LA Rams
WEEK 3Sunday9/22/191:00 p.m.Denver @ Green Bay
WEEK 4Sunday9/29/19 1:00 p.m.Kansas City @ Detroit
WEEK 5Sunday 10/06/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		Arizona @ Cincinnati
Green Bay @ Dallas
WEEK 6Sunday 10/13/191:00 p.m.Seattle @ Cleveland
WEEK 7 Sunday10/20/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		LA Rams @ Atlanta
Baltimore @ Seattle
WEEK 8Sunday10/27/191:00 p.m.Philadelphia @ Buffalo
WEEK 9Sunday11/03/191:00 p.m.Washington @ Buffalo
WEEK 10Sunday11/10/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		Carolina @ Green Bay
LA Rams @ Pittsburgh
WEEK 11Sunday11/17/191:00 p.m.Dallas @ Detroit
WEEK 12Sunday11/24/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		NY Giants @ Chicago
Dallas @ New England
WEEK 13Thurs.11/28/1912:30 p.m.Chicago @ Detroit
WEEK 13Sunday12/01/191:00 p.m.San Francisco @ Baltimore
WEEK 14Sunday12/08/191:00 p.m.Washington @ Green Bay
WEEK 15Sunday12/15/191:00 p.m.
4:25 p.m.		Philadelphia @ Washington
LA Rams @ Dallas

