Amidst unknowns, McDermott says Bills are ready for Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no secret that the 2020 NFL season has been one of the most challenging preparations to date.

Without OTA’s, no preseason games, and dealing with COVID-19 protocols throughout training camp, as the Bills head into the season, there are more question marks than usual to have to deal with.

“There’s certain unknowns going into every season, I think the biggest thing is just us being us,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom. “We’ve prepared, we’ve planned, planned extensively amidst the situation that it is this season, in training camp in particular, so we have to hold on to that and control the controllables at this point.”

Although the Bills have no game footage to dissect when game planning for the New York Jets in Week One, McDermott is confident that they will be prepared for no matter what the Jets throw at them on Sunday.

“Our game prep, in a lot of ways, that process remains intact, our standard remains intact, that’s what our guys have to understand,” McDermott said. “Even though there’s no fans, our standard is still in place. How we play and how we approach the game in terms of our preparation remains the same.”

As it goes every year, as the season wears on, the preparation will get easier week to week.

“There’s a challenge for both sides, there’s a lot of unknowns but we’re in the business of controlling what we can control. They have some things, we have some things, that’s where over the course of the season it usually flattens out, where the unknowns become knowns, not only knowing who we are, but also who your opponent is a little bit better,” McDermott said.

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets in the season opener on Sunday. Kickoff at Bills Stadium is set for 1 pm on CBS.