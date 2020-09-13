Beanes continue ‘Hauschpups’ as ‘BillsMuttfia’ to benefit SPCA adoptions

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though the Bills moved on from veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka, they’re making sure his family’s foundation to help animals continues in Buffalo.

Stephen and his wife Lindsey started “Hauschpups” to help animals get adopted from the SPCA Serving Erie County. Whenever Hauschka made a field goal, the couple paid for the adoption fee of an animal.

Now Bills general manager, Brandon Beane and his wife Hayley are taking the program over.

“She [Lindsey Hauschka] said it would just warm her heart and make her feel better about the move and make it a little bit easier if the Hauschpups program could continue. And she said you know you would be great at that because we both just have the heart for animals and I said you know what I can do that,” Hayley Beane said on a zoom call with News 4.

“We thank them for starting this program and they were very instrumental in a lot of community programs. They’re just great people and so I’m super excited that it’s going to continue.”

Every touchdown the Bills score at home, the Beanes will pay for a pet adoption.

“It’s fun to pick this up from the Hauschkas, they’re such great people. Stephen’s obviously made some big kicks on the field for us but off the field they’ve been very involved in the community so this is a cool way for us to kind of continue their legacy,” Brandon Beane said on a zoom call with News 4.

“You want to believe that we have such great people, we had that in the Hauschkas and to find out we have that again in the Beanes, I mean it’s acceptation. It shows how truly unique our community is,” Gina Lattuca, chief communications officer of the SPCA Serving Erie County said.

The Beanes have two rescue dogs of their own with 11-year-old Bodie who came from an animal shelter in North Carolina and 8-year-old Peanut.

He’s a chihuahua mix that we got at the age of 2 and when we got him he had just undergone a leg amputation so he’s our little tripod,” Hayley said.

Just talking with the Beanes, you can tell how passionate they are about animals.

“I say one day I’m gonna have a farm with like a million animals on it. I don’t know if Brandon’s on board yet… ,” Hayley joked.

…But really that sounds amazing.

“I love animals, and I’m all for it but I don’t know about a million animals on a farm. I’m not sure…,” Brandon laughed.

Who doesn’t want to be surrounded by a million animals?

“One year at training camp I came home and we had one more dog than when I went to training camp,” Brandon laughed.

Again, relatable. I want to bring home basically every dog I see.