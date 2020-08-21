Bills CB Josh Norman suffers hamstring injury at practice

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Friday Bills head coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Josh Norman is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice on Thursday and did not return.

Here is the rest of the Bills injury report for August 21st:

Did not practice:

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco was out for a fourth straight day with a neck injury.

-Wide receiver Robert Foster remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and also missed a fourth straight practice.

-Linebacker A.J. Klein was added to the injury report with an ankle injury

-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was also added to the injury report with a hip injury.

-Guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) remains out

-Tight end also remains out Tommy Sweeney, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.

-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days.

Return to practice:

-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned on a limited basis (hip soreness)