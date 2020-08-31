Bills CB Levi Wallace uses doubters as motivation to play with ‘chip on his shoulder’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Remembering those who doubted you might be viewed as holding a grudge while others see it as a motivational tool. Bills cornerback Levi Wallace uses it to play with an edge that he’s had ever since high school.

#Bills CB Levi Wallace is used to competition from high school to walking on at Alabama to signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. And even to this day he plays with that chip on his shoulder.



"I love it, that's just me."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/1sPnTAsdKm — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 31, 2020

Wallace is fueled by that chip on his shoulder and seems to have it even more this season. Even after winning the starting job opposite of Tre’Davious White last year, the Bills brought in Josh Norman to compete for that spot. But Wallace keeps grinding.

“I think everyone has to take advantage of all their reps whether it’s six or 100 you know you go out there and showcase your abilities and go from there. I’ve always taken advantage of my reps the best that I could,” Wallace said on a zoom call with reporters.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said he was looking forward to seeing that training camp battle between Wallace and Norman but that’s put on hold with Norman dealing with a hamstring injury.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back prior to the Jets game and with plenty of time to get some practice but Levi’s doing a really good job and if Josh doesn’t make it back we feel very confident that Levi can do the job. We’re gonna have to make a decision whenever Josh comes back, one of those guys will have to start, unfortunately you don’t get the reps with Josh to really evaluate him properly,” Frazier said.

“Josh is a great guy on and off the field. We talk about so much politics, football, sharing the same faith so it’s been great getting to know Josh as he’s been a benefit to me in my personal development on and off the field,” Wallace said.

With important decisions looming as far as the Bills roster goes, Wallace is staying level-headed.

“How I approach every day just one day at a time. I never look too far ahead I just stay in today.”

And he’s using his experience as a former undrafted free agent to help others who are in the same position trying to make this roster, which has gotten even tougher without preseason games.

“When they ask me my honest opinion I tell them it’s just one day at a time and maximize your reps you know this is the last week, the last time to impress coaches. There’s not any preseason where there’s all these other teams are looking at you and getting film on you so it brings a little bit more of a challenge but take every advantage and opportunity of every rep. I know I had to. And just come with that mindset each and every day that at the end of the day no matter what happens you tried your best,” Wallace said.

“I think for me my faith is big so I’m never really affected by outcomes or me getting cut or let go because I know life’s a lot bigger than football so that’s my personal perspective. But for other guys it could be something different so I just try to keep them positive and encourage them as best as I can.”