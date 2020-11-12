Bills CB Tre’Davious White: “We know what our identity is”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – To start the season, the Bills had to rely on their offense to win games while the defense was still searching for the way they played the past few years.

The defense hasn’t played the way most thought given the number of players returning and the depth and veteran presence they brought in during the offseason. But lately we’ve seen flashes of the Bills defense returning to form as they’ve made some big plays in key moments of game the past few weeks.

“Guys attack the challenge when our backs are against the wall, we love the challenge and we thrive in those moments. I feel like these last couple weeks we’ve come in and we know what our identity is. We’re starting to take the ball away and we’re playing with a little more confidence,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said.

“Guys are getting that connection with each other because we have a lot of new guys that are finally starting to gel and bond as a group and play together as all 11 guys on the field and being on the same page. I think that with reps and time those things come because it’s hard in the NFL so I think we’ve been doing a great job of just gelling and playing total team defense these last couple weeks.”

White says things started to turn a corner in week seven.

“I think the Jets game was one of the games that gave us a little bit of confidence,” White explained.

The Bills defense needed a performance like they had in that game where they sacked Sam Darnold six times and had two interceptions. They also only allowed four yards total in the second half.

“And then the next week we got a little bit more against New England and I think last week was something we can build off of, gave us little more confidence,” White said.

Even though the Bills gave up 34 points against Seattle, the defense really made Russell Wilson uncomfortable and came up with some big plays. They had five sacks and came up with four takeaways with two interceptions and forced two fumbles.

“We’ve got to continue to build because we’re still not there yet but I think that if we continue to prepare and gel the way we continue to gel and play total team defense I think we’ll continue to get better and better when it really matters,” White said.

Up next, they have another big test against the Cardinals led by quarterback Kyler Murray who can make enough explosive plays happen on his own but then he’s surrounded by a number of weapons on that offense so the Bills will need a similar performance this week.