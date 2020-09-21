Bills D withstands Dolphins second-half surge

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) waits for a play, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite being down two starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, the Bills defense stepped up against the Dolphins on Sunday.

In the first half, the Buffalo D allowed just one touchdown and a field goal to take a 17-10 lead going into the break.

Coming out of the lightning delay in the second half, the Bills defense spent a lot of time on the field, and Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins took advantage of that.

The Bills made a huge goal line stand to keep Miami from scoring in the third quarter to maintain a 17-13 lead, but the extra time the defense spent on the field led to a Dolphins touchdown in the second half to score 13 straight points and bring Miami a 20-17 lead in the fourth.

That’s when the defense stepped up. After back to back scoring drives for the Bills, the defense kept the Dolphins to just one more touchdown to end the fourth quarter and win with a 31-28 final score.