Bills get revenge in Arizona, top 49ers 34-24

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, A.Z. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills headed west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night football, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the game didn’t take place in the Bay Area. Rather, the Bills went back to Arizona to take on the Niners and this time around, Buffalo came out on top.

The game opened up as any wild Monday night game does. The Bills went 74-yards down the field and got within fourth and goal, but the 49ers defense kept Buffalo out of the end zone.

San Francisco takes over at the one yard line, and turns up the heat. The 49ers take it 99-yards before history repeats itself. With the Niners in goal-line territory, the Bills hold the line and stuff Kyle Juszczyk at the one yard line for a turnover on downs.

But one play later, with the Bills in their own endzone, Josh Allen fumbles the ball and the 49ers recover. Three plays later, Nick Mullens hits Brandon Aiyuk in the paint for the touchdown. San Francisco takes a 7-0 lead.

The Bills respond on their next drive. Buffalo goes 77-yards on six plays thanks to a big 35-yard reception by Cole Beasley and a 22-yard reception by Gabriel Davis. Beasley punches it in with a five yard TD to tie the game up at 7 a piece.

After forcing the 49ers to a three and out, the Bills trounce down the field to take the first lead of the game. 69-yards later, Buffalo finds themselves back in the endzone, this time on a diving Dawson Knox touchdown. Bills up 14-7.

Tyler Bass kicked a 37-yard field goal to end the first half with Buffalo leading 17-7.

The 49ers open up the half with a field goal of their own to cut the lead within a score, 17-10.

Following the San Francisco field goal, the Bills go 75-yards on 11 plays and cap it off with a 23-yard floater from Allen to a wide open Isaiah McKenzie for the score. It’s now 24-10.

Two plays later, Mullens throws a pass into coverage and the ball bounces off of Aiyuk’s hands and right into the hands of Micah Hyde for the interception. Hyde takes it back to the 10, and the Bills kick a field goal to get points out of the turnover and take a 27-10 lead.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Niners go 75-yards down the field, thanks to a massive 49-yard gain by Aiyuk, and score their second touchdown of the game to make it 27-17.

Fourth quarter action, the Bills regain that lead with a 28-yard touchdown from Allen to a wide open Davis in the endzone to bring the Bills up 34-17.

Bills punter Corey Bojorquez did not step on the field until 3:44 left in the game for the Bills first punt of the game.

The 49ers scored a late touchdown to make it 34-24 with under a minute left in the game, and that’s where the score would stay.

The Bills top the 49ers 34-24 to move to 9-3 on the season. Allen finishes with 375 yards and four touchdowns.