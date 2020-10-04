Bills improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 with win over Raiders

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) forces a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though it was a slow start for the Bills defense against the Raiders, they got back to what we’re used to seeing making some big plays late in the game as the Buffalo beat Las Vegas, 30-23 to go 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

With 12:39 left in the fourth quarter, cornerback Josh Norman forced a fumble and recovered as the Bills were then able to take advantage of it and score a touchdown on their following drive. Devin Singletary found the end zone for the first time this season but the play of that series was Stefon Diggs’ 49-yard ridiculous catch.

With 9:52 left in the fourth, the Bills defense stopped the Raiders on 4th and one.

Then with 5:49 left in the fourth, it was Quinton Jefferson’s turn to make a big play as he came up with a strip sack on Derek Carr. The Raiders were able to score again before the end of the game to get within seven but that’s as close as they’d get.

Allen went 24/34 for 288 yards and threw two touchdowns with no interceptions. Diggs ended with six catches for 115 yards.

In the beginning, it seemed like business as usual for the Bills in the first half. The offense came out firing. On their opening drive, Bills march down the field and cap off a 75-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis on 3rd and 1.

Defensively, Levi Wallace started opposite of Tre’Davious White despite Josh Norman coming off injured reserve yesterday. On the Raiders first drive, Wallace bobbled an interception and almost picked off Derek Carr but landed awkwardly on his leg. He was slow to get up as trainers surrounded him on the field and he was eventually downgraded to out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury. Norman came in to replace him.

The Bills defense held the Raiders to just a field goal on their opening drive.

On the Bills’ second drive, Allen found Cole Beasley for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 1

Raiders had opportunities but just like last week against the Patriots, couldn’t make the most of them. An illegal formation penalty on Vegas wiped out a touchdown and eventually they were forced to settle for their second field goal of the half.

Allen gave the Bills a little bit of a scare towards the end of the half as he hurt his shoulder on a third down play. As Tyler Bass made a field goal on fourth down, Allen went to the locker room briefly but returned before halftime and did not miss any time in the second half. Allen hurt his left shoulder.