Bills injury report – August 31st: Stefon Diggs returns to practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- With training camp having come to an end and the first game of the 2020 NFL season quickly approaching, some tough choices are going to be made in the upcoming weeks to whittle down the Buffalo Bills to a 53-man roster.

"This time of year we're normally getting ready for the fourth preseason game, and getting ready to making critical decisions on the roster as we look ahead to the start of the season. One of those is not on the radar, but it's also about us transitioning to a regular season schedule," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom on Monday. "Many players haven't been with us, some have of course, but you do have that continuity piece that they can get into a routine and acclimate themselves that into a normal, regular season routine."