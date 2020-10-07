Bills Injury Report: Feliciano returns to practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- For the first time in the 2020 season, the Bills defense stepped up and played shutdown defense in the second half to take down the Las Vegas Raiders 30-23 on Sunday.

"We knew what happened those first three games, so we just took it upon ourselves, we wanted to learn from our mistakes and didn't want to let that happen again," Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson said. "Our offense put up some points, and as a D-Line, the [Raiders offense] had to get guys out to go out for routes, so we were able to get our rushers out, that really helped too by getting some pressure on Carr making him step up, or low balls or whatever it may be, but it really helped. Our DB's took it upon themselves to lock up guys, so it kinda helped."