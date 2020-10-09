Bills Injury Report: Friday, October 9th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills did not practice on Friday due to the week five game against the Titans being moved to Tuesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— CB Tre’Davious White (back)

— CB Levi Wallace (ankle) was placed on the IR on Thursday

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— WR Andre Roberts (ankle)

— G Brian Winters (knee)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (calf)

— G Cody Ford (limited)

— RB Zack Moss (toe)

FULL PRACTICE:

— QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)

— WR Cole Beasley (foot)

— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

