Bills Injury Report: January 14th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills completed the final full practice before Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and is listed as questionable to play against the Ravens

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee) was limited at practice for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

— QB Jake From (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique) was limited at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but was a full go at practice on Thursday

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was limited at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but was a full go on Thursday

— DT Ed Oliver (ankle) was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday but full on Thursday

— DT Justin Zimmer (groin) was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday but practiced in full on Thursday

— K Tyler Bass (hand)