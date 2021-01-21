Bills Injury Report: January 21st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three days before the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and for the second day in a row, WR Gabriel Davis and DT Vernon Butler did not practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

— DT Vernon Butler (quad)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

— WR Cole Beasley (knee)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

— DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

— K Tyler Bass (hand)

