Bills Injury Report: January 6th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday, and for the second straight day, WR Cole Beasley did not practice due to a knee injury. WR Stefon Diggs was limited at practice on Tuesday, and did not practice on Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee)

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday, but in his weekly press conference with the media, he said “I’m cool,” in reference to his oblique injury

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)