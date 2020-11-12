Bills Injury Report: November 11th

NFL Buffalo

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 10 match up against the Arizona Cardinals.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (knee/veteran rest day)

— G Cody Ford (ankle)

— DE Jerry Hughes (foot/veteran rest day)

— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

— CB Tre’Davious White (ankle)

— G Brian Winters (knee)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— G Jon Feliciano (back)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

RETURNED TO FULL PRACTICE:

— C Mitch Morse (concussion)

— RB TJ Yeldon

