Bills Injury Report: November 11th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 10 match up against the Arizona Cardinals.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (knee/veteran rest day)
— G Cody Ford (ankle)
— DE Jerry Hughes (foot/veteran rest day)
— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
— CB Tre’Davious White (ankle)
— G Brian Winters (knee)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— G Jon Feliciano (back)
— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
RETURNED TO FULL PRACTICE:
— C Mitch Morse (concussion)
— RB TJ Yeldon