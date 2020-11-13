Bills Injury Report: November 12th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - To start the season, the Bills had to rely on their offense to win games while the defense was still searching for the way they played the past few years.

The defense hasn't played the way most thought given the number of players returning and the depth and veteran presence they brought in during the offseason. But lately we've seen flashes of the Bills defense returning to form as they've made some big plays in key moments of game the past few weeks.